Floyd Reese, GM of Titans’ Super Bowl team, dies at 73

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The general manager of the Tennessee Titans’ lone Super Bowl team has died. Floyd Reese’s family informed the team of his death. The radio station where he worked until mid-December says he had cancer. Floyd took over as GM just as the NFL introduced the salary cap and he rebuilt a team that made seven straight playoff appearances. Under Reese, the Titans reached two AFC championship games in four seasons. He helped oversee the franchise’s move from Houston to Nashville in 1997 and spent 13 seasons as general manager. The former coach also was a senior adviser for the New England Patriots. Floyd Reese was 73 years old.