Grealish nets 1st goal for 5-star City, Liverpool wins again

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Jack Grealish closed his eyes, looked toward the sky, and stuck his index fingers into his ears. A goal celebration most famously performed by Netherlands star Memphis Depay probably didn’t stop the England international hearing the chant of “Super Jack Grealish” that was ringing around Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City might just have a new fans’ favorite after its new signing for a British-record $139 million scored the second goal in a 5-0 win over Norwich. It earned the Premier League champions the first points of their title defense. Liverpool and Brighton both won and are the only teams on a maximum six points so far.