Ings stunner highlights Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Newcastle

AP National Sports

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings has scored with a stunning bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time to help Aston Villa beat Newcastle 2-0. Anwar El Ghazi converted a penalty in the 63rd minute as Villa earned its first victory of the Premier League season while Newcastle slumped to consecutive losses. Ings has scored in both of his matches with his new club which signed him from Southampton using funds from the sale of midfielder Jack Grealish to Manchester City.