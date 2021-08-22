Cabrera hits 500th career homer, Tigers beat Jays 5-3 in 11

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, Daz Cameron doubled home the winning run in the 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Sunday. The 38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz in the sixth, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field. Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied the score 1-all. Left-hander Kirby Snead (0-1), Toronto’s seventh pitcher of the game, got two quick outs in the 11th before Cameron and Willi Castro hit back-to-back RBI doubles.