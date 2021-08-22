Quantrill, Indians beat Angels 3-0 in Little League Classic

AP National Sports

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic. As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat. Rosario belted a two-run homer off Angels starter Jose Suarez in the first inning. Quantrill struck out nine and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 18th save.