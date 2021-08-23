Bills release receiver Duke Williams because of an injury

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Duke Williams’ three-year bid to restart his career in Buffalo is over after the Bills released the receiver by waiving him because of an injury. The team did not specify the injury, with the move coming after Williams managed an 8-yard catch on three targets in Buffalo’s 41-15 preseason win at Chicago on Saturday. Williams signed with Buffalo in 2019 after leading the Canadian Football League in yards receiving. The Bills also placed offensive lineman Forest Lamp on injured reserve, and signed running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris. Buffalo closes its preseason hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.