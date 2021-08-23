England pace attack further depleted with Wood ruled out

AP National Sports

LEEDS, England (AP) — England’s pace attack will be further depleted for the third test against India after Mark Wood was ruled out because of a shoulder injury. Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes were already sidelined for the test at Headingley. England goes into Wednesday’s game trailing 1-0 in the five-match series. Wood has failed to recover from an injury sustained on Day 4 of the second test at Lord’s when he crashed into an advertising board attempting to stop a boundary. He bowled on Day 5 but has been advised to pull out after further assessments in Leeds.