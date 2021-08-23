Lamela scores again, gives Sevilla a perfect start in Spain

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — New signing Erik Lamela has scored in stoppage time for his third goal in two matches as Sevilla edged Getafe 1-0 to join defending champion Atlético Madrid as the only teams with a perfect start in the Spanish league. Lamela got the winner from inside the area by picking up the rebound from a Rafa Mir shot that hit the post after a breakaway three minutes into injury time. Lamela had scored twice in his official debut with the Spanish club last weekend. Atlético opened with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo and defeated Elche 1-0 at home on Sunday.