Small crowds, big noise at Little League World Series

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DESTIN

Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little League World Series games have only featured a few hundred family and friends in the stands this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Turns out they were the ones making a lot of the noise in the first place. Because all the players are 12 years old or younger and can’t be vaccinated, restrictions are tight at the tournament when it comes to crowd size. But Nebraska manager Dustin Rader says his players aren’t down about it. In Rader’s words, it sure beats last year.