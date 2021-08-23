Tony Finau ends 5-year drought and wins Northern Trust

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tony Finau is a winner on the PGA Tour again. Finally. Finau ended a drought of more than five years and 142 tournaments on the PGA Tour by winning The Northern Trust in a playoff. But he needed some help. Cameron Smith his his tee shot over a wall and out of play on the first extra hole. Earlier, Jon Rahm played the closing stretch with two bogeys and no birdies to fall out of the lead. Finau shot 30 on the back nine and closed with a 65 at Liberty National. The victory moves him atop the FedEx Cup.