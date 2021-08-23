US Open champs get lowest payout since 2012; total prizes up

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

The two singles champions at this year’s U.S. Open will earn 35% less than in 2019. That was the last time the Grand Slam tennis tournament allowed spectators. Payouts for qualifying and the first three rounds will rise. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Monday that it will have an overall increase in player compensation to a record $57.5 million, slightly more than the $57.2 million in 2019. The figure was $53.4 million in 2020, when fans were banned entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 title winners in singles each will be paid $2.5 million, down from $3 million last year and $3.85 million in 2019.