Winston TDs highlight Saints’ 23-21 preseason win over Jags

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jameis Winston passed for touchdowns of 43 and 29 yards to Marquez Callaway, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 in a preseason game. Winston completed nine of 10 passes for 123 yards without an interception. The performance bolsters his candidacy to succeed Drew Brees as the Saints’ new starter. Taysom Hill passed for 138 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans. No. 1 overall draft choice Trevor Lawrence completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards for Jacksonville. Incumbent Jags starter Gardner Minshew was 13 of 21 for 149 yards and and interception.