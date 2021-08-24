Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead

AP National Sports

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames exited early with a leg injury, but the first-place Brewers won the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL Central. They increased their lead to 8 1/2 games over Cincinnati, which began the night a game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card. Hunter Strickland pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Corbin Burnes to help Milwaukee win for the 11th time in 14 games. Josh Hader earned his 27th save in 28 chances.