LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — The LPGA Tour says the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for mid-October has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions. The tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from October 14-17. There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia — the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from October 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from November 4-7. Another tournament scheduled for the week in between those two events, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts at Taipei, has already been canceled due to similar COVID-19 restrictions.