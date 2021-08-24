Magistrate judge rules Phillies can use changed Phanatic

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has decided that changes by the Philadelphia Phillies to the Phillie Phanatic mascot were sufficient to allow its continued use by the club. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn sided with the creators of the Phanatic in deciding it had been registered as an artistic sculpture under copyright law. She recommended that Harrison/Erickson be credited as sole authors of the Phanatic and said the company had the right to terminate the Phillies’ 1984 agreement to acquire rights to the fuzzy creature. The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot last year.