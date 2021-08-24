Quigley, Parker lead Sky past Dream 86-79

AP National Sports

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 21 points and Candace Parker added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 86-79. Quigley was 8 of 11 from the field, including making all three of her 3-point attempts. Parker passed Temeka Johnson for 11th on the WNBA career assists list. Kahleah Copper added 16 points for Chicago, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. The Sky shot 51.5%. Odyssey Sims had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Atlanta.