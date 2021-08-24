Will athletes’ new college cash flow impact team chemistry?

AP National Sports

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

College athletes have been able to cash in on their celebrity since July 1. Some worry what effect the money might have on team chemistry. UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma supports the change. He also says fans should not be surprised when some athletes transfer because they are not making the same endorsement money as some of their teammates. Diversity experts are also watching to see if race and gender biases play a role in which athletes reach deals.