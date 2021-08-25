Alfaro lifts Marlins over Nats 4-3 in 10 to end 8-game slide

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a game-winning single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Washington Nationals 4-3. Right fielder Jesús Sánchez threw out automatic runner Carter Kieboom at home plate as he attempted to score from second on Riley Adams’ single in the top of the 10th. The Marlins won for the first time since defeating the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Aug. 15. Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernández homered in a three-run seventh that erased a 2-0 deficit for Washington in the major league debut of touted Miami starter Edward Cabrera.