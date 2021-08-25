Confidence back, Haskins hoping to catch on in Pittsburgh

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins appears to have the inside track on landing a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback will get the start for Pittsburgh in the Steelers’ preseason finale against Carolina. Haskins signed with Pittsburgh in January shortly after being cut by Washington. The 24-year-old has played well at times during the preseason and says his confidence has returned. Haskins credited the environment with the Steelers’ organization for helping him get back on his feet.