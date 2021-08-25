First Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Cyclist Paige Greco of Australia has claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. She won the 3,000-meter pursuit on on the track. Wang Xiaomei of China was second and bronze went to Denise Schindler. It was the first of 24 gold medals up for grabs as the Paralympics got underway in the middle of a pandemic that has seen new cases in Tokyo soar since the Olympics opened just over a month ago. Medals on the first day were also contested in swimming and wheelchair fencing.