Luke Willson says he’s retiring after signing with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tight end Luke Willson said he’s stepping away from football one day after re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks. In a lengthy statement on social media, Willson says he realized it was time to move on after being back in the building and participating in practice with the Seahawks. Willson said he spent time in the hospital during the offseason due to a pericardial effusion. He said the hospitalization changed his perspective on his life. Willson was a fan favorite and has been a part of the Seahawks in some way for most of his NFL career. Willson was a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2013 and spent parts of seven seasons with the Seahawks.