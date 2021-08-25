Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel — with a maximum of 50 people — will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days. In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the policy becomes effective immediately. The personnel covered by the policy includes coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications media workers, and one clubhouse support staffer. Players are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the NFL has reported that well over 90% of them are vaccinated.