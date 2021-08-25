Ray fans 14, Kirk gets winning hit, Jays beat White Sox 3-1

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 Wednesday night. After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza worked a perfect eighth for the victory and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances. Ray is the first left-hander in Blue Jays history to strike out 14 in a game. AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.