Sheriff becomes 1st Moldovan club to reach Champions League

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Sheriff has become the first team from Moldova ever to qualify for the Champions League group stage. Sheriff advanced easily Wednesday with a 0-0 draw at Dinamo Zagreb after winning 3-0 in the first leg of their playoff. The club from the breakaway region of Transnistria won through 4 qualifying rounds to reach Thursday’s draw. Sheriff has won 19 of the last 21 Moldovan league titles and finally take its place with Europe’s most storied teams. The draw includes 10 of the 12 clubs whose owners tried to wreck the Champions League by launching a breakaway European Super League in April.