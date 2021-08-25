Titans’ virus outbreak at 5 with Landry now on reserve list

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry has become the fifth person and first starter affected by the Titans’ latest virus outbreak placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the Titans beat Tampa Bay 34-3. Vrabel later received monoclonal antibodies treatment. Landry started that game and he spoke to reporters after practice Monday. He did not practice Tuesday. That’s when the Titans stepped up precautions with everyone wearing masks inside the team’s headquarters. They also conducted rapid tests on everyone regardless of vaccination status. They host Chicago in their preseason finale Saturday night.