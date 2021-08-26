Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:17 PM

Barkley, Newton back as Giants, Pats wrap up joint practices

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running back Saquon Barkley participated in 7-on-7 drills for the first time this preseason during the final day of joint practices between the Giants and Patriots. It was the latest step in his nine-plus months of rehabilitation from surgery after he suffered a torn ligament in his right knee. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also returned for the first time since what coach Bill Belichick called a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols last week. It was one of Newton’s last chances to solidify his status as the starter, though Belichick says he has no timetable to make that decision. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content