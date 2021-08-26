Beckham joins Browns’ team drills for first time at practice

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback is closer to completion. Beckham, who has slowly increased his activities since the Browns opened training camp last month, took his first snaps in team drills during Thursday’s practice — a major step in his return from season-ending knee surgery. Beckham was on the field for a handful of plays in the 11 on 11 period, and the star wide receiver also caught passes in 7 on 7 drills, his most significant work to date. Beckham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 7 last season against Cincinnati and wasn’t a part of Cleveland’s run to the playoffs.