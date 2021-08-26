India, Castellanos homer to back Gray; Reds beat Brewers 5-1

AP National Sports

By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8 1/2 games. Cincinnati does hold the second NL wild card spot. Gray struck out six while walking only two batters and didn’t give up his first hit until Avisail Garcia’s two-out single in the fourth. It was the second consecutive scoreless outing for Gray, who hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 innings.