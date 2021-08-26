Leeds striker Bamford called up by England for first time

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been called up by England for the first time in the squad for a triple header of World Cup qualifiers. They face Hungary, Andorra and Poland in their first matches since losing the European Championship final in July. Bamford is the only player who has never played for England who is in Gareth Southgate’s team, having impressed since Leeds returned to the Premier League last season. Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the group, having missed the European Championship through injury.