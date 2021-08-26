Perez hits 5th HR of road trip, Royals drop Mariners 6-4

AP National Sports

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4. Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals snap the Mariners’ three-game winning streak. It was the catcher’s fifth homer in seven games on Kansas City’s current road trip. The Royals have won five of those seven. The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jake Fraley’s bases-loaded walk, his fourth of the year. Kyle Seager made it 2-0 with a solo homer in the fifth, tying his career high with his 30th home run. Starter Brad Keller grabbed the area behind his right elbow and called for a trainer after the homer.