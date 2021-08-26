Sam Burns sharp again as US Ryder Cup picks loom

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sam Burns shot an 8-under 64 at Caves Valley to share the first-round lead with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship. This is a pressure-packed event, with the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings advancing to next week’s Tour Championship. This is also one of the final chances for players like Burns to audition for a spot on the Ryder Cup team. The top six Americans in the Ryder Cup points standings after this tournament earn a spot. Then Steve Stricker’s six captain’s picks come a week later, after the Tour Championship at East Lake. For players like Burns, who is 17th in the Ryder Cup standings, the scramble is on to impress Stricker.