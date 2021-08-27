6 drivers from W series need medical checks after big crash

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Six drivers from the all-female W Series have needed medical checks following a heavy crash during a qualifying session on the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium. The six are British drivers Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton, Spain’s Belen Garcia, Beitske Visser of the Netherlands, Norwegian Ayla Agren, and Fabienne Wohlwend of Liechtenstein. The crash happened at the notorious Eau Rouge section of the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit. The W Series says that “all drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment” and that Agren and Visser were taken to hospital for further checks.