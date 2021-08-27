Americans rally to tie Great Britain & Ireland in Curtis Cup

AP National Sports

CONWY, Wales (AP) — The Curtis Cup is tied going into the final session of singles at Conwy Golf Club in Wales. Rose Zhang and Rachel Kuehne each won both their matches as the Americans made up a three-point deficit. Great Britain & Ireland had won four matches and halved another on the opening day. The United States returned the favor on the next day. Next up is the final session of eight singles matches to decide who wins the cup. Zhang and Rachel Heck are No. 1 and 2 in the women’s amateur world ranking. They set the tone in the first match.