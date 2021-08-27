Anett Kontaveit, Irina-Camelia Begu reach Cleveland final

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced to the championship match in the inaugural Tennis in the Land. Kontaveit beat seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 6-4, and Begu topped sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday in the WTA 250 tournament. No. 30 Kontaveit had two service breaks in rallying from a 4-3 deficit in the first set of the night match at Jacobs Pavilion. She utilized her forehand to finish with 27 winners, 16 more than No. 43 Sorribes Tormo. No. 74 Begu dropped the first three games of the match and fell behind 5-4 in the tiebreaker to No. 51 Linette, but stormed back for her fourth consecutive straight-set victory.