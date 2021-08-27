Bubble trouble? Jags’ Bryan hoping to do enough in finale

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A first-round draft pick 3½ years ago, Taven Bryan is squarely on Jacksonville’s roster bubble as the Jaguars prepare to close out the preseason at Dallas Sunday. No one would be surprised to see new coach Urban Meyer cut the former Florida standout next week even though Meyer praised him recently. After all, Bryan’s production has yet to match his potential. Bryan says “the past is what it is, and I can’t control that.” For now, Bryan looks like one of biggest busts in the franchise’s relatively brief history. He has 3½ sacks in three seasons, playing all 48 games.