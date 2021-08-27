Espino’s arm, bat lead Nationals over skidding Mets 2-1

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 win over the free-falling New York Mets. The loss was the 19th in 25 games this month for the Mets, who entered August atop the NL East but now trail division-leading Atlanta by 8 1/2 games. Only two players got beyond first base against Espino and four relievers. Francisco Lindor tripled with two outs in the first and was stranded when Javier Báez struck out. Báez homered with one out in the fourth, after which 16 of the final 18 Mets batters were set down.