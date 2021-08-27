Posey returns to Giants lineup; no concussion for Casali

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco catcher Buster Posey has returned after missing two games with discomfort in his left knee. Posey started in the opening game of a series at the Atlanta Braves. Giants manager Gabe Kapler says catcher Curt Casali was available off the bench after leaving Thursday night’s game at the New York Mets due to dizziness. Kapler says tests on Casali “didn’t find any evidence of a concussion.” Tommy La Stella started at second base after Donovan Solano tested positive for the coronavirus. Kapler says Solano is fully vaccinated and is quarantining at a New York hotel.