Andreescu, Barty, Sabalenka could be in title mix at US Open

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ash Barty and Bianca Andreescu are back at the U.S. Open after missing it last year. Aryna Sabalenka wasn’t in it for long in 2020. All three could be among the top contenders on the women’s side this time when play begins Monday at the year’s final Grand Slam tournament. Andreescu won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2019. Neither Barty nor Sabalenka has been past the fourth round in New York. But the top-ranked Barty won Wimbledon among her five titles this season, and Sabalenka reached the semifinals at the All England Club for her best result in a major. Defending champion Naomi Osaka is the No. 3 seed.