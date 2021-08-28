Codrington’s punt return seals win for NC Central

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Codrington took a fourth-quarter punt on one bounce then left everyone behind with a 77-yard return and North Carolina Central opened the season with a 23-14 victory over Alcorn State. The victory was Eagles’ first over the Braves in their six-game series history. Both teams were playing for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Eagles fell behind 7-0 after their first three drives ended in punts. But they found their footing, scoring on four of their next five possessions, including a pair of touchdown runs by Davius Richard. Alcorn State’s Felix Harper threw two touchdown passes