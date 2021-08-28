Mets retire Koosman’s 36 five decades after ’69 heroics

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Koosman became the fifth player or coach to have his jersey retired by the New York Mets, with his No. 36 unveiled alongside placard’s honoring Mike Piazza, Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges and Casey Stengel. The 78-year-old Koosman was supposed to be honored last season, but the ceremoney was postponed due to the pandemic. Instead, he was welcomed by “Kooz!” chants on a cool night in Queens ahead to Saturday’s game against Washington. His No. 36 was posted all around Citi Field, including on pitcher’s mound and the home-run apple in center field.