Seahawks thump Chargers 27-0 with most starters sitting

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Marquise Blair returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, Alex Collins made a strong bid to be included in Seattle’s running back rotation, and the Seahawks closed out the preseason with a 27-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams played primarily their backups, but it was Seattle’s groups of reserves that made the stronger statement after getting blown out in its first two preseason games. While most of the Chargers positions are set, both Chase Daniel and Easton Stick made final cases to be the backup quarterback behind Justin Herbert. Daniel played just the first half, going 9 of 12 for 70 yards and was sacked twice. Stick was 10 of 17 for 76 yards.