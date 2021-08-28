Twins outlast Brewers, rain in 6-4 win

AP National Sports

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó drove in a pair of runs and the Minnesota Twins outlasted the rain and the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 victory. After Minnesota saw its 4-0 lead disappear, the Twins went back up 5-4 in the sixth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play that drove in Sanó. Josh Donaldson had an RBI double in the seventh. Rain fell on and off throughout the game, but never caused a stoppage in play. It fell heaviest during the bottom of the eighth. Caleb Thielbar threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win. It’s the first time the Brewers have lost three in a row since before the All-Star break.