Colts face roster debate with injuries to Hilton, Ehlinger

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will open this season without receiver T.Y. Hilton or third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger because of injuries. Coach Frank Reich says Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler, will be out indefinitely with a disk injury in his neck or back. He aggravated the injury during Wednesday’s final training camp practice. Ehlinger suffered a sprained knee in the first half of Friday’s preseason finale. Reich also says starting quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson are expected to have no limitations at practice this week. Both had foot surgery earlier this month.