Jones pushing Newton for Pats QB, New England beats Giants

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones is really pushing Cam Newton for the New England Patriots’ starting job at quarterback. Jones, the first-round draft pick from Alabama, threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives as the Patriots capped a perfect preseason with a 22-20 victory over the winless New York Giants. Jones finished 10 of 14 for 156 yards, including a go-ahead 17-yard TD pass to Isaiah Zuber early in the third quarter. Newton hit 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and threw an interception. Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal on his first series for New England. New York finished 0-3.