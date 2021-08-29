Kemp HR in 8th, A’s beat Yankees for 2nd straight day

AP National Sports

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees once again, stopping New York 3-1. On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory — that also snapped the Athletics’ six-game skid. New York has lost two in a row for the first time since July 22-23. Kemp entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and finished 2 for 2 with his fifth homer of the season, with three of them coming against the Yankees.