OL Reign set NWSL attendance record in 2-1 win over Portland

AP National Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe scored two first-half goals and OL Reign beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 on Sunday in front of an NWSL-record crowd of 27,248 fans. The matchup between the Northwest rivals was part of a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers meeting in the nightcap at Lumen Field. The crowd broke the mark of 25,218 for a 2019 match between the Thorns and North Carolina Courage in Portland. Angela Salem scored for Portland.