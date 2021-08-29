Tottenham stays perfect after Son seals 1-0 win over Watford

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham is the Premier League’s last remaining team with a perfect start after Son Heung-min clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford. It was a third successive win at the start of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge of the north London club. The goal came in the 42nd minute after Son swung in a free kick from the left wing and Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann got it all wrong. The ball went all the way into the far corner. Tottenham has nine points which is two more than any other team heading into the international break. Watford has only three points from three games after regaining promotion to the Premier League.