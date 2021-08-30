2-time US champion Alysa Liu competing at Olympic qualifier

AP National Sports

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu will compete at the Nebelhorn Trophy next month in the final qualifying competition for the Winter Olympics. The event is set for Sept. 21-25 in Oberstdorf, Germany. Based on the results at the ISU World Championships this year, the United States earned two Olympic berths at Beijing in both the women’s and men’s categories. The U.S. can get a third in each if Liu and Vincent Zhou place well in Germany. Liu and Zhou each must finish in the top six. The Nebelhorn field isn’t nearly as strong as other international competitions such as the Grand Prix series.