Angels’ Ohtani will not pitch Tuesday; Trout has setback

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal. Ohtani was hit in his pitching hand by a 93 mile per hour fastball from San Diego’s Ryan Weathers while swinging in a game Saturday. Angels manager Joe Maddon also said outfielder Mike Trout is experiencing soreness in his right calf after running the bases on Saturday and that discussions about shutting down the three-time AL MVP for the rest of the season are rapidly approaching. Maddon hinted that it could happen in the next week or two.