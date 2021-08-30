Dalton embraces chance with Bears, knowing Fields behind him

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Andy Dalton is embracing his opportunity with the Chicago Bears. The Bears are sticking with their plan to open the season with him as their starting quarterback. They expect the three-time Pro Bowler to be the one staring down Aaron Donald when Chicago visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12, with prized rookie Justin Fields in a backup role. Dalton says he’s “focused on me” and how he can help the team. The Bears have said since they signed Dalton to a one-year deal that he is their No. 1 quarterback. It didn’t change after they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.